Trump Revives LNG Export Permits to Boost U.S. Energy Output

President Donald Trump is taking decisive action to increase U.S. energy production by issuing an order to resume the processing of export permits for new liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects. This significant policy reversal undoes measures put in place by former President Joe Biden, which stalled approvals for new projects to assess their environmental and economic impact.

The United States, which set a record for LNG shipments in 2023 and holds the title of the world's largest exporter, is poised to further expand its export capacity. With expectations to double exports by the decade's end, the lifting of the permit pause clears uncertainty for numerous projects.

Projects awaiting approval include significant expansions and new developments in Louisiana and Texas. Trump's energy team, led by Chris Wright at the Energy Department, is expected to focus on ramping up domestic energy production, including LNG, while Doug Burgum will oversee increased oil and gas leasing on federal lands.

