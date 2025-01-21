Ukraine's military forces have intensified their strategic operations by targeting infrastructure at a Russian aviation manufacturing facility located in the Smolensk region. Recent actions include a successive strike on an oil depot within the Voronezh region, marking the second incident in just one week.

The escalation in Ukraine's military tactics underscores a deliberate pattern of long-range strikes aimed at debilitating Russian energy resources and military-industrial establishments.

These calculated attacks reflect an ongoing shift in Ukraine's approach, causing significant disruptions to Russian infrastructure and showcasing a new dimension in the conflict's dynamic.

(With inputs from agencies.)