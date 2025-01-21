Srinagar Gears Up for Republic Day with Multi-Tier Security

Left Menu

Ahead of Republic Day on January 26, multi-tier security arrangements have been established in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Numerous security forces are deployed to ensure safety during this significant event, particularly focusing on the celebrations' main attractions, which include a parade and cultural performances.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As India prepares to celebrate Republic Day on January 26, authorities in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, have implemented multi-tier security arrangements, according to a senior police officer. This increased security presence aims to prevent any untoward incidents during the festivities.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi, emphasized the importance of the Republic Day function held in the Kashmir Valley. He explained that the Jammu and Kashmir police have formulated security plans across various districts to ensure the entire force remains vigilant. "In Srinagar, significant celebrations, including a parade with public participation, are planned," Birdi stated.

The top officer further highlighted that security has been heightened in and around Srinagar. "We've established strong multi-tier security layers in the city and surrounding areas," he added.

Meanwhile, the Republic Day Parade in 2025 promises a grand showcase of India's cultural diversity and military strength, with an emphasis on 75 years of the Indian Constitution and Jan Bhagidari. The day's events will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoring the National War Memorial. This will be followed by a ceremonial march past, featuring units from various military and civilian forces, as well as a cultural performance by 300 artists representing different regions of the country.

