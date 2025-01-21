Trump Withdraws US from Paris Climate Deal Again

On Monday, President Donald Trump announced the United States' withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, marking the second such exit under his leadership. The decision removes one of the world's largest historic polluters from international efforts to counter climate change.

The withdrawal aligns the U.S. with countries like Iran and Libya, which are also outside the 2015 accord aimed at capping global warming. Trump's move reflects his skepticism towards global warming and aims to deregulate U.S. oil and gas industries to enhance production.

China expressed concern over the U.S. exit, promoting a unified global response to climate change. Meanwhile, the United Nations and the European Union continue urging for environmental leadership, emphasizing detrimental effects on global climate goals.

