Trump Withdraws US from Paris Climate Deal Again

President Donald Trump has again withdrawn the United States from the Paris climate deal, aligning the U.S. with countries outside global climate efforts. The move, part of Trump's agenda to deregulate oil and gas output, contrasts with previous President Joe Biden's approach to global climate leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, President Donald Trump announced the United States' withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, marking the second such exit under his leadership. The decision removes one of the world's largest historic polluters from international efforts to counter climate change.

The withdrawal aligns the U.S. with countries like Iran and Libya, which are also outside the 2015 accord aimed at capping global warming. Trump's move reflects his skepticism towards global warming and aims to deregulate U.S. oil and gas industries to enhance production.

China expressed concern over the U.S. exit, promoting a unified global response to climate change. Meanwhile, the United Nations and the European Union continue urging for environmental leadership, emphasizing detrimental effects on global climate goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

