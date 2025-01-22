Left Menu

Empowering Women: NCW Tackles Punjab's Drug Crisis

The National Commission for Women is launching campaigns to combat Punjab's drug crisis, which affects women with violence and instability. Partnering with Panjab University, NCW aims to educate and support women, focusing on resilience and dialogue. Events include an inaugural program and listening session with NCW Chairperson.

Updated: 22-01-2025 17:54 IST
Empowering Women: NCW Tackles Punjab's Drug Crisis
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) is set to launch awareness campaigns to address the escalating drug crisis in Punjab, which has left many women facing domestic violence, health issues, and economic instability.

In collaboration with Panjab University, NCW will begin the initiative on January 24 at an inaugural event in Chandigarh, led by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar. The campaign will span eight districts, focusing on education, support services, and community engagement to empower women.

The program will spotlight the specific challenges women encounter due to the drug epidemic, aiming to foster resilience and initiate open dialogue about solutions. Rahatkar will also conduct a public hearing and visit Chandigarh's Model Jail to understand the struggles of incarcerated women dealing with substance abuse.

