Trump's Tariff Tactics: Pressuring Russia Over Ukraine Crisis

Former U.S. President Donald Trump raised the stakes in the ongoing Ukraine conflict by threatening to impose new tariffs on Russia if the country does not agree to a resolution. In a post on Truth Social, Trump indicated that these financial measures might extend to other nations involved in the conflict.

These comments came as Trump's follow-up to previous statements suggesting that he would likely sanction Russia if President Vladimir Putin refuses to negotiate. The potential new economic penalties underscore the challenges in achieving a diplomatic solution.

Russia's deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy responded by emphasizing the complexity of addressing the crisis's root causes, suggesting discussions let alone solutions may be more involved than anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)