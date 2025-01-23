Trump's Tariff Tactics: Pressuring Russia Over Ukraine Crisis
Donald Trump has threatened to impose new tariffs on Russia if a deal to end the Ukraine war is not reached. He suggests broader sanctions could target other participating countries. The conflict remains unresolved, with efforts to reach a deal taking potentially months to finalize.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump raised the stakes in the ongoing Ukraine conflict by threatening to impose new tariffs on Russia if the country does not agree to a resolution. In a post on Truth Social, Trump indicated that these financial measures might extend to other nations involved in the conflict.
These comments came as Trump's follow-up to previous statements suggesting that he would likely sanction Russia if President Vladimir Putin refuses to negotiate. The potential new economic penalties underscore the challenges in achieving a diplomatic solution.
Russia's deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy responded by emphasizing the complexity of addressing the crisis's root causes, suggesting discussions let alone solutions may be more involved than anticipated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Tightens the Screws: New Sanctions on Maduro Regime Imminent
Iran-Paris Diplomatic Tensions Rise Ahead of Crucial Nuclear Talks
High-Stakes Stand-off: South Korea's President Yoon Faces Arrest Amidst Political Tensions
Political Tensions: ED Raids Reveal Internal BJP Conflicts
Taiwan Scrutinizes Chinese Vessel for Cable Disruption Amid Rising Tensions