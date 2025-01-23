Left Menu

Italy's Nuclear Energy Revival: A 2027 Vision

Italy plans to reintroduce nuclear power by 2027, a shift from a past ban instituted through referendums. Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin emphasizes the role of nuclear energy in decarbonizing critical industries. Italy is working with international partners to build advanced reactors, complementing renewable energy.

  • Italy

Italy is poised to reembrace nuclear power by 2027, four decades after its prohibition, according to Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin. The ambitious plan, detailed in an interview with the Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore, comes as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government advocates for nuclear technology to assist in decarbonizing the country's heaviest-polluting sectors like steel and tile manufacturing.

Despite previous bans enforced through referendums in 1987 and 2011, the government is formulating policies to repeal the restrictions and incorporate nuclear power into Italy's energy strategy. Fratin noted that nuclear energy will supplement, not substitute, renewables, contributing to a balanced energy portfolio. The initial legislation is expected to reach the cabinet in two weeks.

Economically, transitioning to nuclear is projected to save Italy 17 billion euros in decarbonization costs by 2050, potentially constituting up to 22% of the national energy mix. Leveraging its existing nuclear expertise, Italy is negotiating with international energy giants like Westinghouse and EDF to develop advanced reactors—a move that underscores its commitment to achieving energy sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

