Rolls-Royce Secures £9 Billion Contract for UK Nuclear Submarines

The UK government has awarded a £9 billion contract to Rolls-Royce for the production and support of nuclear reactors powering the navy's submarines. This contract, known as Unity, aims to bolster national security, business, and employment as part of the AUKUS defence pact.

Updated: 24-01-2025 05:31 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 05:31 IST
  • United Kingdom

The UK has enlisted Rolls-Royce for a substantial £9 billion contract to design, manufacture, and provide support services for nuclear reactors for its submarine fleet. The Ministry of Defence sees this as a boost to the Royal Navy's continuous at-sea deterrent, ensuring at least one nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine is always deployed.

Referred to as Unity, this new contract simplifies and optimizes previous agreements, aiming to promote cost-efficient production. The deal will back the development of the Dreadnought class of nuclear submarines and is a strategic move in enhancing the AUKUS defense alliance with the U.S. and Australia.

The investment is expected to invigorate the British economy by creating 1,000 new jobs and securing 4,000 existing ones. Defence Secretary John Healey emphasized the contract's importance for national security and its role in supporting the UK's high-skilled workforce during a tour of Rolls-Royce's facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

