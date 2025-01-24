Tragic Blast at Maharashtra's Ordnance Factory: Eight Dead

A catastrophic explosion occurred on Friday at an ordnance factory in Bhandara, Maharashtra, resulting in the deaths of eight individuals and injuring seven others, according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. During an event, he paid tribute to the victims by observing a moment of silence.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased workers in a statement. 'Deeply saddened to know about the blast at the Ordnance Factory at Bhandara, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,' he stated on social media platform X. District authorities, alongside the defense forces, are diligently conducting rescue operations and providing necessary medical assistance.

The explosion, which occurred at the ordnance factory in Jawahar Nagar, Bhandara, led to the collapse of the facility's roof, as reported by Bhandara Collector Sanjay Kolte. The cause of the blast remains unclear. Firefighters and ambulances reached the scene promptly upon receiving the alert. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole criticized the central government, describing the incident as a governmental failure. Further developments are expected as investigations continue.

