Left Menu

Tragic Blast at Maharashtra's Ordnance Factory: Eight Dead

A deadly blast hit an ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara, killing eight workers and injuring seven others. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari confirmed the toll and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed condolences. Rescue operations are underway, with the cause of the explosion still unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:14 IST
Tragic Blast at Maharashtra's Ordnance Factory: Eight Dead
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic explosion occurred on Friday at an ordnance factory in Bhandara, Maharashtra, resulting in the deaths of eight individuals and injuring seven others, according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. During an event, he paid tribute to the victims by observing a moment of silence.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased workers in a statement. 'Deeply saddened to know about the blast at the Ordnance Factory at Bhandara, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,' he stated on social media platform X. District authorities, alongside the defense forces, are diligently conducting rescue operations and providing necessary medical assistance.

The explosion, which occurred at the ordnance factory in Jawahar Nagar, Bhandara, led to the collapse of the facility's roof, as reported by Bhandara Collector Sanjay Kolte. The cause of the blast remains unclear. Firefighters and ambulances reached the scene promptly upon receiving the alert. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole criticized the central government, describing the incident as a governmental failure. Further developments are expected as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025