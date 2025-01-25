Fire Emergency in Prayagraj: Devotees Safe After Vehicle Blaze
A fire ignited in two vehicles in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, managed without casualties. Devotees had parked before the blaze due to extreme heat. Swift action from seven fire tenders contained the situation. An issued advisory ensures safety during the ongoing Maha Kumbh festival.
A fire broke out in two vehicles in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, with no casualties reported, according to an official statement. At least seven fire tenders were dispatched to control the flames, ensuring everyone was safe from harm.
Fire Officer Vishal Yadav stated that the blaze was sparked by intense heat emitted from the vehicles. It was reported to authorities by Anurag Yadav. Vehicles parked by devotees traveling long distances were engulfed, with an Ertiga completely and a Venue partially burnt.
This incident follows a major fire at the Gita Press camp amid the Maha Kumbh celebrations. In response, the Uttar Pradesh government issued a fire safety advisory to all camps at the Mela, urging immediate communication of fire incidents and detailing safety protocols for emergencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
