PM Modi Applauds 2025 Padma Awardees for Exemplary Contributions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the 2025 Padma awardees, appreciating their dedication and impact in various fields. This year, 139 individuals were honored, including 23 women and 13 posthumously. Notable awardees include P. Datchanamoorthy, Jagdish Joshila, and Bheru Singh Chouhan for their contributions to art, literature, and music.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt congratulations to the recipients of the 2025 Padma awards, lauding their exceptional contributions to society. In a social media post, PM Modi celebrated the dedication, passion, and innovation of the awardees, noting their inspiration to countless lives through hard work and selfless service.
This year's honors include seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards across diverse fields, with 23 women among the recipients. The list also recognizes 10 individuals in categories such as Foreigners, NRIs, PIOs, and OCIs, alongside 13 posthumous honorees, showcasing the awards' broad scope.
Among the distinguished Padma Shri awardees are P. Datchanamoorthy, a master of the Thavil, who has performed in over 15,000 events, Jagdish Joshila, a prolific author celebrating historical and patriotic themes, and Bheru Singh Chouhan, a devoted folk singer of the Malvi style. Celebrating India's cultural diversity, the Padma awards reaffirm the values of excellence and community service.
