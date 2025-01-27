Uttarakhand Implements Historic Uniform Civil Code

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has declared the official implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. This move, which the Chief Minister described as a historic milestone, emphasizes equal rights for all citizens, irrespective of caste, religion, or gender.

To commemorate this development, January 27 will be observed annually as 'UCC Diwas.' The Chief Minister underscored the UCC's role in ending legal discrimination and providing equal rights to women of all religions, marking a significant shift in India's post-independence history.

In addition, a new portal was inaugurated to facilitate smoother registrations under the UCC framework, reflecting Uttarakhand's commitment to efficient implementation. This makes Uttarakhand one of the pioneering states in India to implement such a code.

Chief Minister Dhami was the first to register his marriage on this portal during a ceremony held at Mukhya Sevak Sadan, the CM's residence. Certificates were distributed to early registrants, signaling a push for nationwide adoption.

The UCC, based on consultations with an expert committee and over 2.35 lakh individuals, ensures constitutional equality while accounting for the cultural practices of Scheduled Tribes. It introduces a simplified online system for tasks like marriage registration, divorce, and inheritance rights.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded the initiative, describing it as a realization of the directive principles outlined in India's Constitution. However, opinions on the UCC remain divided, with reactions ranging from enthusiastic support to cautious scrutiny within political circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)