NIA Intensifies Probe: Searches at 16 Tamil Nadu Locations in ISIS Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 16 locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with an ISIS radicalization case. These operations target individuals promoting ISIS ideology and recruiting members. The ongoing investigation previously led to multiple arrests linked to an ISIS-inspired car bomb blast in Coimbatore.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a series of searches across 16 locations in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, focusing on a case of ISIS radicalization. Acting on precise intelligence, the agency is targeting the hideouts of suspects believed to be involved in spreading extremist ideology and recruiting new members.

Sources familiar with the investigation informed ANI that this operation builds upon ongoing efforts by the NIA to curb ISIS-related radicalization and recruitment activities across the country. A fresh case was registered last year, bringing to light the involvement of certain individuals in this extremist network.

Earlier, on October 21 of last year, the NIA apprehended three individuals linked to an ISIS-inspired car bomb explosion in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, that occurred in October 2022. Investigations revealed that these individuals conspired to finance the terror act. An additional offshoot investigation led to the arrest and charge sheeting of four more suspects involved in radicalization activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

