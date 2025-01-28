Left Menu

India and China Resume Air Services Amid Thawing Relations

India and China have agreed to resume direct air services and tackle trade and economic differences. This decision follows high-level meetings and improved relations after the 2020 border clash. Both nations aim to boost trade alliances amid economic tensions, despite underlying distrust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:55 IST
India and China Resume Air Services Amid Thawing Relations

In a significant development, India and China have decided to resume direct air services after nearly five years, as they continue to rebuild relations following the 2020 border clash. The decision was made during a meeting in Beijing between India's top diplomat Vikram Misri and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The talks also covered resolving economic and trade disputes. China's Foreign Ministry emphasized the need for 'mutual support' over 'suspicion.' As economic pressures mount, both countries see the importance of fostering a robust economic relationship, especially given U.S. President Donald Trump's trade threats.

Despite encouraging trade relations and facilitating exchanges, mutual distrust lingers, according to analysts. However, initiatives like pilgrimage resumptions and cross-border cooperation in river management mark progress, even as the approval of a large hydropower dam in Tibet raises concerns in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025