India and China Resume Air Services Amid Thawing Relations

In a significant development, India and China have decided to resume direct air services after nearly five years, as they continue to rebuild relations following the 2020 border clash. The decision was made during a meeting in Beijing between India's top diplomat Vikram Misri and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The talks also covered resolving economic and trade disputes. China's Foreign Ministry emphasized the need for 'mutual support' over 'suspicion.' As economic pressures mount, both countries see the importance of fostering a robust economic relationship, especially given U.S. President Donald Trump's trade threats.

Despite encouraging trade relations and facilitating exchanges, mutual distrust lingers, according to analysts. However, initiatives like pilgrimage resumptions and cross-border cooperation in river management mark progress, even as the approval of a large hydropower dam in Tibet raises concerns in India.

