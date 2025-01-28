Farmers Protest Soybean Procurement Halt in Latur

In Latur, Maharashtra, farmers staged a protest at the district collector's office on Tuesday against the suspension of soybean procurement under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme. The suspension occurred after the district met its procurement target, causing distress as only four days remained in the procurement period.

A convoy of 100 tractors lined the street outside the collector's office as farmers demanded the reopening of MSP centres. Traffic was heavily disrupted as the protest, backed by various farmers' organizations, continued for two hours. The farmers called for an extension of the operational period for all MSP centres and insisted that registered farmers be allowed to sell their soybeans.

The Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana's district president, Dharmraj Patil, expressed frustration over the centres' unannounced closure, affecting many farmers who arrived at the centres only to find them shut. Meanwhile, Abasaheb Patil Selukar of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Marketing Federation stated that government officials have authorized an additional procurement of two lakh quintals, and operations across the district have resumed.

