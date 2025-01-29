Left Menu

EU Proposes New Tariffs to Safeguard Food Security

The European Commission has proposed new tariffs on agricultural products and nitrogen-based fertilisers from Russia and Belarus to enhance EU food security. The move aims to reduce dependency and target Russian export revenues. The proposal awaits approval from EU governments and the European Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 29-01-2025 01:36 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 01:36 IST
EU Proposes New Tariffs to Safeguard Food Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission has put forward a proposal to impose new tariffs on agricultural imports and certain nitrogen-based fertilisers from Russia and Belarus. This move is part of a broader effort to bolster food security within the European Union by limiting dependency on these countries.

The proposal highlights the EU's aim to curb Russian export revenues, which in turn could affect Moscow's capacity to continue its military actions against Ukraine. By increasing tariff measures, the EU also seeks to diversify supply sources for these essential goods.

While the potential tariff hikes would not impact Russian transit of agricultural products to third countries, mitigation measures are expected if substantial price increases affect EU farmers. The proposal is expected to undergo approval processes by EU governments and the European Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025