Supreme Court Challenges Triple Talaq Law's Constitutionality

In a significant judicial review, the Supreme Court on Wednesday demanded an affidavit from the Centre detailing the number of First Information Reports (FIRs) registered and charges filed under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. This legislation criminalizes the act of Triple Talaq, prescribing a punishment of up to three years' imprisonment for offending husbands.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar instructed the Centre to report the volume of FIRs lodged against Muslim men under this statute and the count of cases currently before the judiciary.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, assured the court of forthcoming data submission. Meanwhile, senior advocate MR Shamshad and other petitioners argued that FIRs, which are frequently delayed in matrimonial disputes, are filed promptly under this Act.

Petitioners, including notable figures and Muslim organizations, are contesting the 2019 Act's constitutional standing, emphasizing its potential to incite societal discord and falsely criminalize Muslim husbands.

The Centre previously defended the legislation, contending that Triple Talaq is a 'public wrong' undermining the institution of marriage. This review forms part of a broader legal discourse following the Supreme Court's declaration of Triple Talaq as null and void in 2017.

