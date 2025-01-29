Left Menu

Supreme Court Challenges Triple Talaq Law's Constitutionality

The Supreme Court has requested detailed information from the Centre regarding FIRs and charge sheets filed under the 2019 Triple Talaq Act. The petitioners challenge its constitutional validity, arguing it criminalizes personal matters and worsens social divisions. The law's critics assert the objective is to target Muslim husbands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:42 IST
Supreme Court Challenges Triple Talaq Law's Constitutionality
The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judicial review, the Supreme Court on Wednesday demanded an affidavit from the Centre detailing the number of First Information Reports (FIRs) registered and charges filed under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. This legislation criminalizes the act of Triple Talaq, prescribing a punishment of up to three years' imprisonment for offending husbands.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar instructed the Centre to report the volume of FIRs lodged against Muslim men under this statute and the count of cases currently before the judiciary.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, assured the court of forthcoming data submission. Meanwhile, senior advocate MR Shamshad and other petitioners argued that FIRs, which are frequently delayed in matrimonial disputes, are filed promptly under this Act.

Petitioners, including notable figures and Muslim organizations, are contesting the 2019 Act's constitutional standing, emphasizing its potential to incite societal discord and falsely criminalize Muslim husbands.

The Centre previously defended the legislation, contending that Triple Talaq is a 'public wrong' undermining the institution of marriage. This review forms part of a broader legal discourse following the Supreme Court's declaration of Triple Talaq as null and void in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025