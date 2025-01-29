Stampede Scare at Mahakumbh: Safety Measures in Focus

President Droupadi Murmu voiced her sorrow over the early morning mishap at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, describing the stampede as 'extremely sad.' Murmu extended her condolences to affected families and wished a swift recovery for the injured in a post shared on the social media platform X.

Further condolences came from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who termed the accident 'extremely painful.' Singh offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and injured, reassuring that the Uttar Pradesh government, guided by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is actively assisting victims of the incident.

Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna confirmed police investigations into the mishap, which occurred during the massive gathering of devotees for Mauni Amavasya celebrations. Krishna noted that preparations for the traditional Amrit Snan, set to commence soon, are underway with police and administrative support ensuring the smooth flow of events.

DIG Krishna highlighted that no stampede transpired, but overcrowding led to injuries. SSP Kumbh Mela Rajesh Dwivedi confirmed the situation is under control, dispelling rumors while emphasizing the ease with which devotees perform their rituals at the developed ghats. While casualty figures remain unconfirmed, the incident reaffirms the need for robust crowd management strategies during such large-scale gatherings.

The event attracted over 10 crore devotees to the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, marking Mauni Amavasya and the Second Shahi Snan, yet safety remains a top priority following this alarming incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)