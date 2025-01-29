Custody Parole Enables Delhi Riot Accused to Campaign

In a recent development, Shifa Ur Rahman, an accused in the ongoing Delhi riots conspiracy case, was granted custody parole by the Karkardooma Court to partake in election campaigning. Scheduled from January 30 to February 3, the parole will permit Rahman to drum up support for his campaign in the Delhi State Assembly election.

Emerging from the Okhla constituency for AIMIM, Rahman secured a five-day parole as per the order of Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai. Rahman's legal representative in court was Advocate Bilal Anwar Khan.

The court stipulated that Rahman must bear the logistical expenses incurred by the battalion escorting him, initially requiring a deposit of Rs. 207,429 per day for the first two days. Rahman is obliged to make further payments before each subsequent two-day period.

During this parole period, the court allowed Rahman to reside at his home during the day as he campaigns. He is permitted to visit his party office and attend various meetings within his constituency. However, he is restricted from addressing any pending legal issues during his speeches.

This conditional parole mirrors that previously granted to fellow accused Tahir Hussain. Notably, both individuals had earlier been allowed custody parole to submit their election nominations.

