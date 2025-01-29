Left Menu

Custody Parole Enables Delhi Riot Accused to Campaign

Shifa Ur Rahman, accused in the Delhi riots conspiracy case, received custody parole to campaign for the Delhi Assembly election. Contesting from Okhla on an AIMIM ticket, Rahman will be allowed to campaign from January 30 to February 3. He must cover the security costs during this period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:46 IST
Custody Parole Enables Delhi Riot Accused to Campaign
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Shifa Ur Rahman, an accused in the ongoing Delhi riots conspiracy case, was granted custody parole by the Karkardooma Court to partake in election campaigning. Scheduled from January 30 to February 3, the parole will permit Rahman to drum up support for his campaign in the Delhi State Assembly election.

Emerging from the Okhla constituency for AIMIM, Rahman secured a five-day parole as per the order of Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai. Rahman's legal representative in court was Advocate Bilal Anwar Khan.

The court stipulated that Rahman must bear the logistical expenses incurred by the battalion escorting him, initially requiring a deposit of Rs. 207,429 per day for the first two days. Rahman is obliged to make further payments before each subsequent two-day period.

During this parole period, the court allowed Rahman to reside at his home during the day as he campaigns. He is permitted to visit his party office and attend various meetings within his constituency. However, he is restricted from addressing any pending legal issues during his speeches.

This conditional parole mirrors that previously granted to fellow accused Tahir Hussain. Notably, both individuals had earlier been allowed custody parole to submit their election nominations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Culturally aware AI? A deep dive into ChatGPT’s responses to sensitive topics

Rethinking online consent: Autonomy in a click-driven world

Transforming businesses with digital tools for unprecedented efficiency

Rise of IoT in healthcare: Enhancing patient care while combating cyber risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025