Custody Parole Enables Delhi Riot Accused to Campaign
Shifa Ur Rahman, accused in the Delhi riots conspiracy case, received custody parole to campaign for the Delhi Assembly election. Contesting from Okhla on an AIMIM ticket, Rahman will be allowed to campaign from January 30 to February 3. He must cover the security costs during this period.
- Country:
- India
In a recent development, Shifa Ur Rahman, an accused in the ongoing Delhi riots conspiracy case, was granted custody parole by the Karkardooma Court to partake in election campaigning. Scheduled from January 30 to February 3, the parole will permit Rahman to drum up support for his campaign in the Delhi State Assembly election.
Emerging from the Okhla constituency for AIMIM, Rahman secured a five-day parole as per the order of Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai. Rahman's legal representative in court was Advocate Bilal Anwar Khan.
The court stipulated that Rahman must bear the logistical expenses incurred by the battalion escorting him, initially requiring a deposit of Rs. 207,429 per day for the first two days. Rahman is obliged to make further payments before each subsequent two-day period.
During this parole period, the court allowed Rahman to reside at his home during the day as he campaigns. He is permitted to visit his party office and attend various meetings within his constituency. However, he is restricted from addressing any pending legal issues during his speeches.
This conditional parole mirrors that previously granted to fellow accused Tahir Hussain. Notably, both individuals had earlier been allowed custody parole to submit their election nominations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sachin Pilot Criticizes Delhi Campaigns and Rajasthan Governance
Congress Takes on AAP and BJP with Promises and Mobile Campaign
Rahul Gandhi Intensifies Campaign with Scathing Criticism on Delhi’s Political Landscape
Delhi polls: Congress fields former Union minister Krishna Tirath from Patel Nagar, Ariba Khan from Okhla.
Crowdfunding Fuels Campaigns: AAP Leaders Gather Big Support