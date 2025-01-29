Left Menu

EU Proposes New Sanctions on Russia: Aluminium, Gaming Consoles Targeted

The European Commission has proposed banning imports of Russian primary aluminium and restricting sales of video game consoles to Russia, part of a new sanctions package. The aim is to curb Russian revenues used to continue its invasion of Ukraine. Notably, gaming consoles may be repurposed for military applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:03 IST
EU Proposes New Sanctions on Russia: Aluminium, Gaming Consoles Targeted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission has rolled out a new proposal targeting Russian imports and sales, aiming to intensify economic pressure amid ongoing conflicts in Ukraine. The sanctions package, presented to EU member states on Tuesday, includes bans on Russian primary aluminium imports and restrictions on selling video game consoles to the country.

The proposed aluminium ban is a key component, as imports of this material provide substantial income to Russia, potentially fueling its war efforts. The ban, including aluminium alloys, will have a one-year phase-in period, with crucial imports of 275,000 metric tons exempt for the timeframe.

Further restrictions target the sale of entertainment hardware like video game consoles, which could be repurposed as drone controllers. EU's foreign policy chief highlighted the innovative ways Russia could adapt such equipment for military use. The extensive proposal also mentions other strategic sanctions, from software linked to oil and gas exploration to measures against Russian regional banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025