EU Proposes New Sanctions on Russia: Aluminium, Gaming Consoles Targeted

The European Commission has rolled out a new proposal targeting Russian imports and sales, aiming to intensify economic pressure amid ongoing conflicts in Ukraine. The sanctions package, presented to EU member states on Tuesday, includes bans on Russian primary aluminium imports and restrictions on selling video game consoles to the country.

The proposed aluminium ban is a key component, as imports of this material provide substantial income to Russia, potentially fueling its war efforts. The ban, including aluminium alloys, will have a one-year phase-in period, with crucial imports of 275,000 metric tons exempt for the timeframe.

Further restrictions target the sale of entertainment hardware like video game consoles, which could be repurposed as drone controllers. EU's foreign policy chief highlighted the innovative ways Russia could adapt such equipment for military use. The extensive proposal also mentions other strategic sanctions, from software linked to oil and gas exploration to measures against Russian regional banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)