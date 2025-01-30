29 Naxals Surrender in Chhattisgarh Amid Government Crackdown

In a significant development in Chhattisgarh, 29 Naxals from the Kutul area, including 22 men and 7 women, surrendered to Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar. This surrender marks a notable shift in the state's ongoing efforts to combat Naxalism, according to official reports.

Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar emphasized the impact of the government's anti-Naxal initiatives, highlighting that social change is evident due to such efforts. 'We are seeing a movement against Naxalism with successful operations and a visible social transformation in the Kutul area,' he told ANI. He added that the Naxals' surrender was influenced by the prevailing development work.

In a related operation earlier, security forces dismantled a Maoist training camp within PLGA Battalion No. 01, situated in the dense forests of Bhattiguda, Bijapur district. The camp, previously occupied by Maoists, was abandoned during a coordinated search effort by CoBRA units, resulting in a significant seizure of Maoist resources. Officials have termed this initiative as a substantial setback to Maoist activities in the region, further demonstrating commitment to restoring peace and stability. Additionally, 16 Naxals were recovered following a fierce encounter in Gariaband, with state leadership reaffirming its pledge to eradicate Naxalism.

