Left Menu

29 Naxals Surrender in Chhattisgarh Amid Government Crackdown

In a major development, 29 Naxals from Chhattisgarh's Kutul area have surrendered, signaling a shift in the fight against Naxalism. This comes as security forces seize a Maoist camp in Bijapur, dealing a blow to Maoist infrastructure. Chhattisgarh's leadership vows to continue dismantling Naxal influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 10:01 IST
29 Naxals Surrender in Chhattisgarh Amid Government Crackdown
Narayanpur SP, Prabhat Kumar with surrendered Naxals (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in Chhattisgarh, 29 Naxals from the Kutul area, including 22 men and 7 women, surrendered to Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar. This surrender marks a notable shift in the state's ongoing efforts to combat Naxalism, according to official reports.

Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar emphasized the impact of the government's anti-Naxal initiatives, highlighting that social change is evident due to such efforts. 'We are seeing a movement against Naxalism with successful operations and a visible social transformation in the Kutul area,' he told ANI. He added that the Naxals' surrender was influenced by the prevailing development work.

In a related operation earlier, security forces dismantled a Maoist training camp within PLGA Battalion No. 01, situated in the dense forests of Bhattiguda, Bijapur district. The camp, previously occupied by Maoists, was abandoned during a coordinated search effort by CoBRA units, resulting in a significant seizure of Maoist resources. Officials have termed this initiative as a substantial setback to Maoist activities in the region, further demonstrating commitment to restoring peace and stability. Additionally, 16 Naxals were recovered following a fierce encounter in Gariaband, with state leadership reaffirming its pledge to eradicate Naxalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025