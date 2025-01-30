Double Bharosa: Axis Max Life's Influencer Campaign Boosts Life Insurance Trust
Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd. launches the 'Double Bharosa' campaign to enhance trust in life insurance. Using influencer marketing and collaboration with Radio Mirchi, the campaign targets audiences aged 18-45 in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, emphasizing the importance of trust and security in choosing life insurance.
Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd. has unveiled the 'Double Bharosa' campaign, designed to bolster consumer trust in life insurance products. The initiative creatively enlists influencers to highlight enhanced security and dependability, conveying its message of 'Bharosa ab ho gaya double.'
Influencers from diverse sectors, including food and finance, participate in this effort, ensuring the campaign resonates with a broad audience. Through social media collaborations and relatable storytelling, Axis Max Life strives to address customer hesitations about life insurance.
The campaign's reach extends through a partnership with Radio Mirchi, further promoting trust and understanding across demographics aged 18-45. By leveraging influential names and media channels, Axis Max Life aims to simplify purchasing decisions and emphasize overall financial security.
