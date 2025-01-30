Left Menu

Amit Shah Accuses AAP of Multiple Scams Ahead of Delhi Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, accusing them of several scandals, including a liquor scam, water board scam, and more. Shah urged voters to support BJP candidate Parvesh Verma, highlighting alleged deceit and broken promises by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:48 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a vehement attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as assembly elections approach, accusing the Delhi government of rampant corruption and opening liquor shops in sensitive areas like near schools and religious sites. During a public meeting in New Delhi, Shah claimed that AAP had orchestrated a Rs 1,200 crore liquor scam, a Rs 28,400 crore water board scam, and a Rs 1,300 crore school classroom scam, among other allegations.

Shah criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for betraying his anti-corruption promises, stating, "Kejriwal had promised to make Delhi alcohol-free, yet opened liquor shops near schools and temples." He added that Kejriwal formed a political party contrary to his earlier pledge and criticized his supposed alliance with Congress in past elections.

Campaigning for BJP candidate Parvesh Verma, Shah urged voters to support Verma to usher in governmental change, accusing the AAP of deceit over the past decade. He characterized AAP's tenure as marked by lies and urged a return to BJP leadership after nearly 27 years without power in Delhi. The elections are set for February 5, with results scheduled for February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

