Yogi Adityanath's Stand: No VIP Privileges at Maha Kumbh

In a decisive move, Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath government has abolished VIP privileges during the Maha Kumbh celebrations in Prayagraj. This initiative seeks to provide an uninterrupted and equal experience for all devotees participating in the festival's significant bathing rituals, promoting inclusivity and fairness.

The action comes on the heels of a controversy involving Brijesh Tiwari, a station in-charge at Soraon police station, who was suspended following the emergence of a viral video. The clip allegedly showed him contaminating food at a local 'Bhandara'. This incident highlights the government's firm stance against misconduct.

According to a press release from the UP government, no VIPs or VVIPs will receive special treatment during key festival days, such as Vasant Panchami, Magh Purnima, and Mahashivratri. The policy requires VIP visits to be planned a week ahead to prevent disruptions, ensuring smoother arrangements for the congregation of pilgrims.

