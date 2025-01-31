Two Terrorists Neutralized in Intense Poonch Encounter

In a significant development, the Indian Army announced the elimination of two terrorists in a fierce encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector. The clash erupted late Thursday night after Indian forces detected suspicious movement near the Line of Control (LoC).

According to an army statement posted on X, alert troops swiftly engaged the infiltrating terrorists, resulting in a prolonged and heavy exchange of gunfire. This decisive operation, which spanned several hours, ultimately led to the neutralization of the two militants, showcasing the army's readiness and resolve.

The army has since embarked on a comprehensive search of the area, uncovering an assortment of weapons and war-like stores. While the operation remains active, authorities remain on high alert for any further developments, with more information expected as the search and engagement activities continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)