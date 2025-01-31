Uttarakhand CM and Delhi CM Spar as Polls Loom

In a fiery political showdown in Delhi's Moti Nagar, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Harish Khurana, he accused AAP of failing to deliver on key promises.

Chief Minister Dhami criticized the AAP's track record, stating, "This government has neither provided clean water under the Jal Jeevan Mission nor healthcare facilities under the Ayushman Bharat scheme." With only days left before the Delhi assembly elections, the BJP ramped up its rhetoric against the ruling party.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal intensified his campaign efforts with the launch of the AAP 'Budget' Patra campaign. He claimed that AAP's initiatives offer substantial financial savings to Delhi families, highlighting new schemes that will add up to Rs35,000 in monthly benefits. The upcoming elections on February 5 promise a heated contest between the two political forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)