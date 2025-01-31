Power Struggle: Nationwide Agitation Against Discom Privatization

On Friday, lakhs of power sector workers staged a nationwide protest against the government's decision to privatize electricity distribution companies in three Indian states: Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chandigarh. The demonstrations saw the participation of approximately 27 lakh employees, with efforts set to continue throughout the weekend.

At the forefront of this protest was Shailendra Dubey, Chairman of the All India Power Engineers' Federation (AIPEF). Dubey pointed out the government's move to privatize Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (PVVNL) and Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL) in Uttar Pradesh, questioning the rationale behind transferring assets valued at billions of rupees to private entities.

Furthermore, in Chandigarh, the power department's assets valued at Rs 22,000 crore are reportedly being handed over for Rs 871 crore. A similar situation unfolds in Rajasthan with the privatization of Rajasthan GENCO. Mass protests erupted in cities across India, including Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Jaipur, reflecting widespread discontent among power sector workers.

