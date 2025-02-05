Left Menu

Trump Eyes Rare Earths Deal with Ukraine for Aid Compensation

Donald Trump proposed that Ukraine supply rare earth minerals to the U.S. as repayment for financial assistance during its war with Russia. Trump claims Ukraine is willing to consider the deal amid the critical role of rare earths in technology. The U.S. currently relies heavily on imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 09:35 IST
Trump Eyes Rare Earths Deal with Ukraine for Aid Compensation

In a bid to offset financial support given to Ukraine, former U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Monday that the nation provide rare earth minerals to the United States. The proposal comes as a response to aiding Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Speaking at the White House, Trump highlighted Ukraine's willingness to cooperate, stating that he seeks "equalization" for the approximately $300 billion in support provided by Washington. "We're looking to do a deal with Ukraine where they're going to secure what we're giving them with their rare earths and other things," he emphasized.

While the specifics of the deal remain unclear, the backdrop reveals the U.S.'s dependency on countries like China for its rare earth supply. The U.S. possesses only one operational rare earths mine, though efforts are in place to develop further domestic production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025