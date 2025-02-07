Left Menu

Revolutionizing Agro-Trade: The e-NAM 2.0 Upgrade

The e-NAM platform is set for a major upgrade to e-NAM 2.0, focusing on integrating logistics service providers to enhance inter-state and inter-mandi trade. This move aims to resolve logistic challenges, promote faster trade, reduce wastage, and improve farmer incomes across the nation.

  • India

The Indian government is poised to enhance the e-NAM platform, a step Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized as pivotal to overcoming logistical challenges in inter-state and inter-mandi trade. Speaking to Parliament, Chouhan outlined plans to incorporate logistics service providers on a platform set for a significant upgrade.

e-NAM has already facilitated the trade of 23,121 tonnes worth Rs 65.48 crore, reflecting its critical role in agricultural marketing. Chouhan highlighted the requirement for enabling state provisions to recognize trading licenses from other regions, with eight states already adopting relevant changes in their APMC Acts.

e-NAM 2.0 will include features like bank account validation and Aadhaar-based eKYC, along with an expansion to more value-added services. The upgrade is expected to streamline trade operations, accelerate transactions, and ultimately enhance farmers' incomes. The system, launched in 2016, aims to unify national agricultural markets across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

