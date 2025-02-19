Left Menu

Vietnam's Ambitious Leap: Economic Targets and Infrastructure Plans on the Docket

Vietnam's National Assembly plans to approve a higher GDP growth target and support major infrastructure projects like a $8.3 billion railway and nuclear power plants. Additionally, policies will enable Elon Musk's Starlink to operate locally and a bureaucratic reform aims to streamline government bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 19-02-2025 06:30 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 06:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnam's National Assembly is poised to elevate the nation's economic ambitions, with a crucial vote set for Wednesday to raise the GDP growth target to at least 8.0% this year. This revised goal, up from the previous 6.5% to 7.0%, underscores the government's push to bolster economic momentum.

The assembly will also deliberate on landmark infrastructure developments, notably the construction of a new $8.3 billion rail link connecting a northern Vietnamese seaport to China. This project is partially financed by Chinese loans and forms a cornerstone of Vietnam's strategy to enhance its export-driven economy through improved infrastructure.

In parallel, lawmakers will vote on policies facilitating the development of nuclear power plants by 2031 and permit Elon Musk's Starlink to offer satellite internet services in Vietnam. Additionally, a sweeping bureaucratic reform plan aimed at streamlining government operations received approval, signaling Vietnam's commitment to economic and administrative efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

