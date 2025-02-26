Left Menu

Russia's Rare Earth Metals: A Strategic Partnership Opportunity

Russia offers the U.S. a chance to explore its vast rare earth metal deposits, surpassing Ukraine's. Putin's proposal comes amid global interest in rare earth resources, critical for technology and defense. Russia plans to expand its rare earth sector with state corporation Rosatom spearheading production efforts, facing challenges from China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:28 IST
Russia's Rare Earth Metals: A Strategic Partnership Opportunity

In a strategic move, President Vladimir Putin proposed a future economic deal with the U.S. to explore Russia's extensive rare earth metal deposits, touted as larger than Ukraine's.

This proposition arose as the U.S. negotiates a minerals deal with Ukraine, highlighting the global race to secure rare earth resources, crucial for technology and defense industries.

Russia has significant ambitions to increase its production capacity of rare earth metals, aiming for a top-five global position by 2030, despite challenges from low demand and stiff competition from China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025