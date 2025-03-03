TSMC's $100 Billion U.S. Expansion: A New Era in Semiconductor Manufacturing

TSMC CEO C.C. Wei is planning a significant announcement in Washington, D.C., detailing the company's ambitious $100 billion investment strategy in the United States. The meeting with President Donald Trump will reveal plans to establish new semiconductor fabrication plants, a cornerstone of strengthening the U.S. semiconductor industry.

This expansion follows an earlier commitment of $65 billion, including setting up a third factory in Arizona by 2030. TSMC's efforts align with the U.S. government's drive to enhance local chip production, supported by substantial subsidies under the Biden administration's CHIPS Act.

The strategic investment by TSMC highlights the critical importance of semiconductors in national security and technology sectors. It aims to produce cutting-edge nanometer chips and systems using the latest A16 technology, ensuring the U.S. remains at the forefront of semiconductor advancements.

