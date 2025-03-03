TSMC's $100 Billion U.S. Expansion: A New Era in Semiconductor Manufacturing
TSMC CEO C.C. Wei is set to announce a $100 billion investment in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, involving new factories and partnership with the government. This move aligns with U.S. initiatives to boost domestic production and reduce reliance on Asian semiconductors. The investment involves advanced technology production expansions.
TSMC CEO C.C. Wei is planning a significant announcement in Washington, D.C., detailing the company's ambitious $100 billion investment strategy in the United States. The meeting with President Donald Trump will reveal plans to establish new semiconductor fabrication plants, a cornerstone of strengthening the U.S. semiconductor industry.
This expansion follows an earlier commitment of $65 billion, including setting up a third factory in Arizona by 2030. TSMC's efforts align with the U.S. government's drive to enhance local chip production, supported by substantial subsidies under the Biden administration's CHIPS Act.
The strategic investment by TSMC highlights the critical importance of semiconductors in national security and technology sectors. It aims to produce cutting-edge nanometer chips and systems using the latest A16 technology, ensuring the U.S. remains at the forefront of semiconductor advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
