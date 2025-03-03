Left Menu

Law and Order Concerns Amid Social Activist Medha Patkar's Visit to Hyderabad

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-03-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 23:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the police advised social activist Medha Patkar to leave a city-based activist's home in Hyderabad, citing law and order concerns. Her visit to the locality had not been communicated to law enforcement in advance.

Medha Patkar, in the city for the National Alliance of People's Movements' (NAPM) 30th anniversary convention, made an unplanned stop in the Chaderghat area near the Musi river to meet volunteers and locals, according to Kiran Kumar Vissa of the NAPM. The authorities denied any connection between her visit and the Musi river rejuvenation project controversy.

A senior police officer emphasized that security arrangements could have been made had they been informed before her visit. Although there was no protest planned, Patkar was urged to leave for safety reasons, unrelated to the Musi project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

