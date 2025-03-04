President Murmu Highlights Role of IRS Officers in a Thriving Economy

The Indian Revenue Service officer trainees from the 78th batch met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. In her address, President Murmu emphasized the critical role of IRS officers in governance and welfare, highlighting the necessity of taxes for sustaining a vibrant economy.

President Murmu urged the officers to ensure taxes are collected fairly and transparently as they support growing infrastructure and increased economic opportunities, insisting that resources be managed with fairness to maintain public trust. She noted that digital technology is central to enhancing efficiency and transparency.

She also stressed the importance of empathy and integrity in using advanced data analytics to detect tax discrepancies, advising that technology should complement, not replace, human values. The President concluded by reaffirming the goal of equitable development, particularly for underprivileged communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)