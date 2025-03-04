Strategic Alliance: Shriram Life Insurance Partners with JM Financial Services

Shriram Life Insurance has announced a strategic partnership with JM Financial Services, marking an important step toward enhancing life insurance accessibility for its clients. The collaboration with this financial service provider is designed to streamline the acquisition of insurance plans and improve financial protection offerings.

Casparus J.H. Kromhout, MD & CEO of Shriram Life Insurance, emphasized the alignment of this partnership with the company's goal of ensuring financial security for society. This initiative will allow Shriram Life to broaden its reach and deliver bespoke protection solutions via a convenient digital and offline framework.

Nirav Gandhi, MD and Co-Head at JM Financial Services, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting its potential to merge trading and investment expertise with Shriram Life's insurance products. The collaborative effort aims to empower families with comprehensive solutions, including tax-free income, long-term investment plans, and robust family protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)