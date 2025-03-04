Power Grid Corporation Secures Landmark Transmission Projects

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has emerged as the successful bidder for three crucial inter-state power transmission projects. This victory comes under the tariff-based competitive bidding system, highlighting the company's strategic prowess in India's energy sector.

These projects include a transmission system for power evacuation, featuring an increase in transformation capacity at the Sirohi substation in Rajasthan. This project also involves the construction of 765kV transmission lines stretching through Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, marking a significant step in regional power infrastructure development.

The second project plans to enhance the transformation capacity at Banaskantha in Gujarat. Meanwhile, the third involves building a new Kurnool IV pooling sub-station and upgrading the existing capacity at a substation in Andhra Pradesh, thus bolstering India's power transmission capabilities.

