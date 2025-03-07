Empowering Global Indian Women: Bank of Baroda Launches Exclusive Savings Account

In a significant development, Bank of Baroda has introduced the 'bob Global Women NRE & NRO Savings Account', marking a first among public sector banks. This new account provides features aimed at offering better interest rates and reduced loan charges to its female NRI customers.

Serving a global customer base of around 165 million through 60,000 touchpoints in 17 countries, Bank of Baroda continues to strengthen its NRI offerings with enhancements to its bob Premium NRE and NRO Savings Account, benefiting its expansive clientele.

'This initiative is designed to empower modern global Indian women with premium banking privileges,' stated Beena Vaheed, Executive Director at Bank of Baroda. The launch coincides with International Women's Day, symbolizing the bank's commitment to supporting women worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)