Tightening the Noose: Expiry of U.S. License Reignites Pressure on Russian Energy Deals
The U.S. has let an energy transaction license with Russian banks expire, intensifying pressure on Russia. Initially issued after Ukraine's invasion, it was designed to curb global oil price spikes. This move aims to advance peace talks, even as it tightens sanctions and blocks financial access for Russian entities.
The expiry of a U.S. license permitting energy transactions with Russian banks has heightened pressure on Russia. This development comes amid ongoing conflicts with Ukraine, as the U.S. seeks to push Russian President Vladimir Putin toward peace negotiations.
Originally issued by the Biden administration after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the license had worked to limit global oil price surges. However, its expiration now blocks Russian institutions like Sberbank and the Central Bank of the Russian Federation from accessing U.S. payment systems.
The Biden administration's sanctions had targeted Russian energy sectors, attempting to maintain low oil prices. Still, debates continue over their effectiveness. Experts suggest the expiration might disrupt third-party petroleum purchases and indicate further potential U.S. sanctions on Russian oil companies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Venezuela's Oil Nexus: Sanctions, Licenses, and Global Impact
North Korea's Shadow Troop Deployment in Russia: New Tensions in Ukraine Conflict
Unveiled Plot: The Intrigue Behind Alleged Assassination Attempt on Putin's Confessor
Trump says going through Russia 'hoax' with Putin gives him confidence he could trust Russian leader in Ukraine talks, reports AP.
Trump's Trust in Putin Amid Historic State Visit Invitation