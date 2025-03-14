Left Menu

Tightening the Noose: Expiry of U.S. License Reignites Pressure on Russian Energy Deals

The U.S. has let an energy transaction license with Russian banks expire, intensifying pressure on Russia. Initially issued after Ukraine's invasion, it was designed to curb global oil price spikes. This move aims to advance peace talks, even as it tightens sanctions and blocks financial access for Russian entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 06:45 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 06:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The expiry of a U.S. license permitting energy transactions with Russian banks has heightened pressure on Russia. This development comes amid ongoing conflicts with Ukraine, as the U.S. seeks to push Russian President Vladimir Putin toward peace negotiations.

Originally issued by the Biden administration after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the license had worked to limit global oil price surges. However, its expiration now blocks Russian institutions like Sberbank and the Central Bank of the Russian Federation from accessing U.S. payment systems.

The Biden administration's sanctions had targeted Russian energy sectors, attempting to maintain low oil prices. Still, debates continue over their effectiveness. Experts suggest the expiration might disrupt third-party petroleum purchases and indicate further potential U.S. sanctions on Russian oil companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

