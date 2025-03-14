German Economic Surge: Bond Yields, Equities, and Euro Rise as Parties Reach Fiscal Deal

Bond yields, equities, and the euro in Germany saw an uptick following reports of an agreement between Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz and the Greens. This deal aims at reforming debt rules and significantly raising state borrowing to support economic growth.

The proposed plan involves a 500 billion euro fund for infrastructure and changes to borrowing rules designed to stimulate growth and increase military spending, requiring the Greens' support to achieve the necessary constitutional changes.

Market reactions were largely positive. German government bond yields climbed, with the benchmark DAX index seeing significant gains. Global markets, although under pressure due to U.S. tariffs and other trade issues, showed signs of recovery following the agreement news.

