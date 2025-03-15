BJP Criticizes Kerala CM Over Delimitation Remarks Amid Political Controversy

In a heated political exchange, BJP spokesperson Rachna Reddy has slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his critical remarks on the delimitation process. Accusing Vijayan of echoing Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's stance, Reddy argued that the Kerala CM was inciting fear without first understanding the process. She further claimed that Stalin's involvement stemmed from regional political challenges.

Reddy dismissed Vijayan's calls to refrain from reducing parliamentary seats for states adhering to population control measures, deeming them premature. Criticizing Stalin's actions, from his objection to the National Education Policy to rejecting the rupee symbol, she urged Vijayan to concentrate on Kerala instead of broader South Indian concerns.

However, Vijayan maintained that the Indian government should ensure a fair and consultative approach to delimitation. Citing historical precedence and the current proportionality concerns, Vijayan argued that states effectively managing population control should not face reduced representation. He urged a transparent decision-making process, warning against deceptive assurances from the central government.

