BRS MLCs Demand Support for Turmeric Farmers, Protest Against Congress

BRS MLCs, led by K Kavitha, protested against the Congress government outside Telangana Legislative Council, demanding a Rs 15,000 support price for turmeric farmers. They accused the government of not fulfilling promises. BRS also criticized the suspension of MLA Jaganish Reddy as a blow to democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 12:38 IST
BRS MLCs demand for Rs 15000 MSP for turmeric farmers (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs), spearheaded by K Kavitha, initiated a protest outside the Telangana Legislative Council, denouncing the present Congress regime. The protest aimed to secure a Rs 15,000 minimum support price (MSP) for turmeric farmers.

K Kavitha expressed concern over the turmeric farmers' ongoing struggles, claiming the absence of a government-established MSP from both the central and state authorities. 'Turmeric farmers have endured hardships for long, with no MSP set by the authorities,' lamented Kavitha during a conversation with ANI.

Accusing Congress of reneging on election promises, Kavitha stated, 'We're insisting on a Rs 15,000 MSP for turmeric farmers, as Congress pledged Rs 12,000 during polls.' Concurrently, BRS criticized the suspension of MLA Jaganish Reddy, labeling it a 'democratic travesty.' BRS Working President KT Rama Rao condemned the Congress government's actions as 'a blot on democracy,' demanding accountability for unmet commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

