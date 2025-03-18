Left Menu

Market Jitters: Stocks Await Federal Reserve Insights Amid Trade Turmoil

U.S. stock index futures showed uncertainty as the Federal Reserve prepared for its meeting amid ongoing tariff tensions. Economists expect no change in interest rates, focusing on the potential economic effects of trade policies and tariffs. U.S. equities hit corrigible levels as gold peaked to new highs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:08 IST
Market Jitters: Stocks Await Federal Reserve Insights Amid Trade Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, U.S. stock index futures struggled to find direction as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting, where the central bank's commentary on the impact of ongoing tariff disputes will be examined closely.

This two-day rate-setting meeting, starting later today and ending on Wednesday, is anticipated to uphold current interest rates as per LSEG data. The Fed's revised economic forecasts are expected to illuminate policymakers' viewpoints on the Trump administration's trade strategies.

Tariffs imposed by President Trump have sparked trade tensions with key U.S. partners, prompting swift retaliatory measures. Analysts noted the S&P 500 entering oversold territory and expect further focus on the Ukraine-Russia crisis ahead of Trump's talks with Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025