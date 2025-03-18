Paris Theatre Standoff: The Migrant Crisis Behind Gaite Lyrique's Curtains
French police raided the Gaite Lyrique theatre in Paris to evict over 400 migrants, including minors, who had been occupying the venue for shelter since December. The operation, met with protests, highlighted the challenges in addressing migrant issues and the strain on cultural institutions.
In a tense operation at dawn on Tuesday, French police evicted over 400 migrants from the Gaite Lyrique theatre in central Paris. The theatre, a cultural venue, had been occupied since December by migrants demanding shelter.
Protests erupted as police, clad in riot gear, deployed tear gas to disperse demonstrators. The operation, which resulted in 46 arrests and nine minor injuries, was a response to escalating tensions, according to Paris police chief Laurent Nunez.
Despite offers of emergency housing, most migrants refused assistance, influenced by activists. The event underscores the ongoing challenges of Paris' migrant crisis and its impact on local cultural institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
