Rang Panchami: A Splash of Spirituality at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple
Devotees gathered at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple to celebrate Rang Panchami, offering saffron-infused water to Lord Mahakal during the revered Bhasma Aarti. This festival marks a vibrant post-Holi tradition, filling lives with color and devotion, highlighted by spiritual rituals and fervent community celebrations.
At Ujjain's historic Mahakaleshwar Temple, Rang Panchami was celebrated with vibrant fervor as devotees revered Lord Mahakal with saffron-infused water. Temple priest Yash Sharma highlighted the symbolic gesture during the Bhasma Aarti, a significant ritual.
Devotee Daksh, visiting from Jammu, expressed his awe at experiencing the temple's divine energy for the first time. Similarly, Mamta from Ahmedabad relished the collective joy of celebrating with others amidst the colorful festivities.
Rang Panchami, celebrated five days after Holi, sees throngs adorn each other in vibrant hues throughout Ujjain. The day includes a traditional Bhasma Aarti at dawn, where the deity is ritually adorned. The Mahakaleshwar Temple stands as a vital religious site, being one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.
