Tamil Nadu CM Vows Unbiased Probe in Police Officer's Gruesome Murder

In a bid to ensure justice, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday assured the public of an impartial investigation into the murder of retired Sub-Inspector of Police, Zakhir Hussain, who was brutally killed in Tirunelveli. Hussain, who died on March 18 after being hacked post-Ramzan prayers, had earlier expressed fears regarding his personal safety.

Addressing the Tamil Nadu Assembly, CM Stalin announced the formation of special police teams to apprehend those responsible. 'Two individuals have already surrendered. A land dispute is believed to be at the root of this atrocity,' Stalin revealed. He emphasized that the government would not tolerate any breach of law and vowed justice for the victim.

Meanwhile, AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami criticized the police for failing to act on Hussain's prior warnings. Palaniswami highlighted that Hussain had lodged a complaint three months ago, yet the police allegedly did not undertake a serious investigation, leading to this tragic incident. The opposition leader demanded strict legal action against both the perpetrators and the negligent authorities.

In a separate event, CM Stalin extended a heartfelt welcome to astronaut Sunita Williams upon her return from a NASA mission aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. The Crew-9 mission, ending in a splashdown off the Florida coast, marked a commendable achievement for Williams and her colleagues who spent over nine months in space.

