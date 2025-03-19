Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Vows Unbiased Probe in Police Officer's Gruesome Murder

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has promised a thorough investigation into the murder of retired Sub-Inspector Zakhir Hussain, killed after Ramzan prayers in Tirunelveli. As special police teams pursue suspects in the case, criticism arises over alleged police negligence in addressing Hussain's previous safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 13:09 IST
Tamil Nadu CM Vows Unbiased Probe in Police Officer's Gruesome Murder
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to ensure justice, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday assured the public of an impartial investigation into the murder of retired Sub-Inspector of Police, Zakhir Hussain, who was brutally killed in Tirunelveli. Hussain, who died on March 18 after being hacked post-Ramzan prayers, had earlier expressed fears regarding his personal safety.

Addressing the Tamil Nadu Assembly, CM Stalin announced the formation of special police teams to apprehend those responsible. 'Two individuals have already surrendered. A land dispute is believed to be at the root of this atrocity,' Stalin revealed. He emphasized that the government would not tolerate any breach of law and vowed justice for the victim.

Meanwhile, AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami criticized the police for failing to act on Hussain's prior warnings. Palaniswami highlighted that Hussain had lodged a complaint three months ago, yet the police allegedly did not undertake a serious investigation, leading to this tragic incident. The opposition leader demanded strict legal action against both the perpetrators and the negligent authorities.

In a separate event, CM Stalin extended a heartfelt welcome to astronaut Sunita Williams upon her return from a NASA mission aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. The Crew-9 mission, ending in a splashdown off the Florida coast, marked a commendable achievement for Williams and her colleagues who spent over nine months in space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025