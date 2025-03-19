Afghan Refugees Under Pressure: Pakistan's Deportation Deadline Looms

A prominent human rights organization has accused Pakistani authorities of intensifying efforts to send Afghan refugees back to Afghanistan, where they face potential persecution and dire economic conditions under Taliban rule.

Elaine Pearson, Asia director at Human Rights Watch, urged Pakistani officials to halt coercive measures against Afghans and allow them the opportunity to seek protection. She also called for the Taliban to refrain from retaliatory actions against returning Afghans and to reverse oppressive policies against women and girls.

The situation arises as Pakistan sets a March 31 deadline for deporting undocumented foreigners, mostly Afghans. This occurs amid allegations from the Afghan Embassy of increasing arrests in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. However, Pakistan dismisses these claims, emphasizing efforts to facilitate Afghan repatriation.

