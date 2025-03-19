Left Menu

Afghan Refugees Under Pressure: Pakistan's Deportation Deadline Looms

Human Rights Watch has reported increased pressure by Pakistani authorities on Afghan refugees to return to Afghanistan, facing persecution and economic hardships. Over 500,000 Afghans without papers live in Pakistan, with many awaiting U.S. resettlement. The March 31 deportation deadline affects those without proper documentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 19-03-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 13:45 IST
Afghan Refugees Under Pressure: Pakistan's Deportation Deadline Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A prominent human rights organization has accused Pakistani authorities of intensifying efforts to send Afghan refugees back to Afghanistan, where they face potential persecution and dire economic conditions under Taliban rule.

Elaine Pearson, Asia director at Human Rights Watch, urged Pakistani officials to halt coercive measures against Afghans and allow them the opportunity to seek protection. She also called for the Taliban to refrain from retaliatory actions against returning Afghans and to reverse oppressive policies against women and girls.

The situation arises as Pakistan sets a March 31 deadline for deporting undocumented foreigners, mostly Afghans. This occurs amid allegations from the Afghan Embassy of increasing arrests in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. However, Pakistan dismisses these claims, emphasizing efforts to facilitate Afghan repatriation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025