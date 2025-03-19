Left Menu

BJP Leader Lauds Shashi Tharoor's Candid Praise for Modi's Diplomacy

BJP Kerala President K Surendran commended Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for supporting India's diplomatic stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Tharoor admitted his initial criticism of India's position but acknowledged India's unique ability to maintain relations with both nations. Surendran hailed Tharoor's 'honesty' as a 'refreshing take' on Modi's diplomacy.

BJP President in Kerala, K Surendran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a notable display of bipartisan recognition, BJP's Kerala unit chief K Surendran extended commendations to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday for his candid acknowledgment of India's diplomatic maneuvering. Tharoor, conceding his initial opposition, praised India's stance in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, noting its strategic positioning between the warring nations since 2022.

Surendran expressed his admiration on social media, particularly highlighting Tharoor's acknowledgment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic success. "I've always admired your candour," Surendran posted on X, emphasizing Tharoor's 'refreshing' departure from the typical party lines of the Indian National Congress (INC).

Tharoor, reflecting on his previous parliamentary criticism of India's position during the debate, admitted to a change of heart, citing India's ascendant global role. He explained his original stance was rooted in principles of international law and sovereignty. Meanwhile, Tharoor reaffirmed his current position, underscoring India's potential contribution to a lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

