Russia's foreign ministry has accused Kyiv of attempting to derail peace efforts following a Ukrainian drone strike on an oil depot in Krasnodar.

Officials reported that the attack caused a fire at the depot near Kavkazskaya, a crucial hub for transporting Russian oil to the Black Sea.

Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, described the incident as a deliberate provocation orchestrated by the Kyiv regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)