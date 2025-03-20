Tensions Ignite: Ukrainian Drone Strikes Russian Oil Depot
A Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire at a Russian oil depot in Krasnodar, claims Russia's foreign ministry. The depot, key for oil transport to the Black Sea, was reportedly targeted to disrupt peace initiatives. Russian authorities decry the attack as a provocation by Kyiv.
Russia's foreign ministry has accused Kyiv of attempting to derail peace efforts following a Ukrainian drone strike on an oil depot in Krasnodar.
Officials reported that the attack caused a fire at the depot near Kavkazskaya, a crucial hub for transporting Russian oil to the Black Sea.
Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, described the incident as a deliberate provocation orchestrated by the Kyiv regime.
