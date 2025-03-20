Left Menu

Unity and Devotion: IUML's Star-Studded Iftar Unites Leaders Across Parties

The Indian Union Muslim League hosted a significant Iftar gathering in Delhi, attended by prominent leaders like Shashi Tharoor, Akhilesh Yadav, and Sonia Gandhi. The event highlighted the IUML's strong political alliances and underscored a message of peace, love, and communal harmony during the holy month of Ramzan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:12 IST
leaders from various parties attend IUML's Iftar event in Delhi(Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) successfully organized an Iftar gathering in Delhi, drawing leaders from various political groups. Attendees included Congress figures such as MP Shashi Tharoor, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, showcasing the IUML's strategic alliance within the political landscape.

Shashi Tharoor underscored IUML's pivotal role, highlighting their parliamentary influence. "The IUML are our allies with significant parliamentary presence," he stated. Tharoor expressed delight in participating and extended Ramadan wishes to IUML. Leaders like Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and MP Jaya Bachchan also graced the event, reinforcing inter-party camaraderie.

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy conveyed their festive greetings, with Murthy emphasizing the joy in celebrating all festivals. Congress' Shama Mohamed and AAP's Sanjay Singh echoed sentiments of peace and unity, marking the Iftar as a celebration of cross-party harmony during Ramzan, a sacred period marked by fasting and reflection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

