The Rise of Nano Fertilisers: Unveiling Private Sector's Rs 300.15 Crore Investment

Five private companies, including IFFCO, have invested Rs 300.15 crore in nano fertilisers over the last five years, the government disclosed. Notably, no government production incentives are planned. The use of drones for distribution was expanded, with prices for nano urea and DAP set by companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Five private companies, notably IFFCO, have collectively invested Rs 300.15 crore in the development of nano fertilisers over the past five years, a government report revealed on Friday. Despite not actively setting up nano fertiliser plants, the government reiterated a commitment to support commercial efforts in this emerging sector.

Junior Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Anupriya Patel informed the Lok Sabha that companies, including Coromandel International and Paradeep Phosphates, are spearheading these investments. However, the government has no immediate plans to introduce production incentives through the PLI scheme.

Drones have been deployed for nanofertiliser application, with fifteen companies distributing 1,094 drones to Self Help Groups. They have internally financed this expansion, while prices remain determined by the companies. This initiative marks a significant step towards modernising agriculture and promoting sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

